Timothy J. Bishop Aug. 11, 1948 - Oct. 7, 2018

Timothy J. Bishop, longtime resident of Yamhill County, passed away October 7, 2018, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho. Viewing will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 11, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville.