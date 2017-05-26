Time to expose GOP blinders on universal health care coverage

The United States’ founding document deemed “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” inalienable rights.

Former president Barack Obama must have had this in mind as he sought to reform the nation’s health care system in order to extend coverage to more Americans. After all, how can one live free and happy when crucial family medical treatment is out of all reasonable reach?

If you or a loved one develops cancer, should the choice be filing for bankruptcy or doing without? And that’s not just a hypothetical question, mind you, as medical debt has become the No. 1 cause of bankruptcy in the United States.

While Obama’s Affordable Care Act did succeed in vastly increasing the percentage of insured Americans, it has failed to adequately curb rising health care costs, served to further complicate an already byzantine system and forced some people formerly covered by employer plans into the exchange market.

Those failings made possible a golden opportunity for President Donald Trump and his GOP supporters to come to the rescue, applying selective fixes without destroying underlying promise. But it is being squandered on the altar of mindless ideology.

The Congressional Budget Office just released its analysis of the latest GOP reform effort Wednesday, and it isn’t pretty. TrumpCare 2.0 would cut off 14 million Americans in the short run and 23 million in the longer run, according to the office’s non-partisan analysis.

And that’s really just the beginning of the devastation the bill would cause, according to the report. It appears no amount of wrangling by Senate Republicans can turn the plan into anything possibly passing for progress.

If only Trump would listen to himself. That is, the “himself” who has previously advocated a universal health care system in America.

ObamaCare set the stage for a system where all Americans were guaranteed at least a very basic level of care; no longer just a dream of those on the left. More and more conservatives and libertarians are acknowledging a necessity to overhaul and expand America’s archaic health care system. Systems exist around the world that balance health coverage for all, economic freedom and a thriving private insurance industry.

The U.S. stands alone among developed nations in lacking universal coverage, despite being one of the biggest spenders. That’s a lose-lose situation, and the national GOP now seems intent on making it substantially worse.

The dominoes are in place. All it would take is a push from the president to set off a chain reaction of real, positive change for health care in America.