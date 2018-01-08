Tickets available for Jazz Night

Tickets are available for the annual Jazz Night dinner and performance that benefits McMinnville school music programs.

The McMinnville Music Boosters organization sponsors the fundraiser. This year's event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in the McMinnville Community Center.

High school and middle school bands, choirs, soloists and small groups will perform.

Attendees have the choice of three dinner entrees, chicken leg confit, peppered shoulder of beef or stuffed winter squash.

Tickets are $35 per person or $280 for a table for eight. Raffle tickets are extra, and participants also may bid on silent auction items.

For more information, call 503-857-6668 or e-mail macmusicboosters@gmail.com.