Thunder, heavy rain forecast for today

Thunder and heavy rain are in the forecast for this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

It is predicting thundershowers between 5 and 8 p.m., following a rain from about 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday. The downpour will be heavy, the weather service says.

After that, dry weather will return, with temperatures in the 70s.