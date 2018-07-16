The show goes on
Comments
bonnybedlam
Maybe there could be a turkey costume contest next year. I'd go see that.
Don Dix
If some think this years' edition of Turkey Rama was 'exactly what it used to be', they don't know 'used to be'.
Besides no turkey halves and lip sinc contest (which 'used to be' quite entertaining), let's not forget this event 'used to' start on Thursday. The booths downtown 'used to be' mostly small local merchants mingled with the typical carnival games and sales.
But no one mentions the former culmination to TR every year -- the Annual Fireman's Dance. Not only a great way to spend Sat. eve of TR, but also a nice boost to the department's ability to purchase needed extra equipment. Two way loss there.
I don't know where those commenting on TR this year were in 1961, or even 1995, but they certainly weren't here.
tagup
I'm so old that I remember the Fireman's dance at the armory (before it became the community center)....quite a party back then....
Mac Native 66
Hey, don't forget the turkey trot. It's better to have the booths set up in the park strip and NOT down the middle. The fire chief should of said no to blocking the middle of the street. No turkey half is like setting up the rides out at Lowes. A dumb thing to do.
And for the Fireman's Dance, that truly needs to be brought back. If not for the McMinnville department, maybe to help out some of our smaller departments in the county.