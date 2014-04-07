By KELSEY SUTTON • Of the News-Register • 

The agony of not knowing

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

JustmyView

My sympathy goes out to this family, thank you for keeping his story alive and in the public eye, hopefully this will trigger someone to come forward with information on what happened and/or his whereabouts.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS