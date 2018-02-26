Temperature drops to freezing or below

At 3 a.m. today, the temperature in many areas was at or just below freezing.

There is still moisture on many roadways, which will likely be frozen.

Areas of fog may contribute to keeping roads wet, and possibly icy. Motorists, as well as pedestrians,should be prepared for icy spots this morning, especially in rural areas.

Temperatures will warm above freezing by 9 a.m.

School district-related announcements:

McMinnville: Bus 22 on a snow route.

Newberg: No bus service to Finnigan Hill between Bald Peak Road and Ornduff. The following elementary buses are on snow routes: 3, 10, 11, 12, 21, 24 25 and 30

Sheridan: Two hours late. Early release is canceled. School will release at normal times.