By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • June 13, 2018 Tweet

'Suspicious' fire destroys Willamina residence; one dead

Rockne Roll/News-Register##Investigators work at the scene of an early Wednesday morning fire on Tenbush Lane in rural Willamina.

WILLAMINA - An adult male died early Wednesday morning as the result a fire that destroyed a rural Willamina home in the 38000 block of Tenbush Lane, a few miles northwest of town. The name of the victim has not been released.

There were two other residents, also not identified by officials. One was transported to a hospital for treatment. The other has been accounted for, according to Yamhill County Sheriff's Office Capt. Chris Ray.

YCSO detectives are investigating the fire, which Ray characterized as "suspicious in nature."

Firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. to the fully-involved blaze.

An adult was outside the residence when the Yamhill Communications Agency began dispatching West Valley Fire District units.

The blaze was intense and firefighters were unable to immediately access the structure.

Explosions were heard but nearby out-buildings were not in danger, according to YCOM radio traffic.

About 3:30, a firefighter reported the entire structure had collapsed and work was continuing to extinguish the blaze. That effort was completed a short time later.

Tenbush Lane is located off Fort Hill Road. The three bedroom/one bathroom home was built in 1940, according to the Yamhill County Assessor office. It was located off the road at the end of a gravel driveway.

While the sheriff's office is the lead investigative agency, members of the Yamhill County Fire Investigation Team and the Oregon State Fire Marshal were on scene Wednesday, as was an Oregon State Police arson expert.

Personnel from multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist the West Valley district.