Suspect arrested in McMinnville shooting

UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29

A McMinnville man was arrested this afternoon on allegations that he shot another man Saturday evening near Ninth and Hickory streets.

Christopher Ridenour, 29, was booked into Yamhill County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, menacing, being felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail was set at $327,500.

McMinnville police said Ridenour and the victim had known one another prior to their altercation Saturday. They allege that Ridenour pointed a handgun at the victim and shot him in the head, then fled the scene.

The victim, who has not been named, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the ear.

Anyone with information about the case can call detectives at 503-434-7307 or leave a message on the police department's tip line, at 503-434-2337.

Original story, Saturday:

An adult male was the victim of a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to McMinnville police.

Officers and McMinnville Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Northwest Ninth and Hickory streets about 6:40 p.m.

The unidentified victim was stabilized and transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police did not release any other details, and they continue to investigate the incident.

This was the third shooting incident in Yamhill County this weekend. Two individuals were shot following a confrontation Friday night in Yamhill. An adult male was the victim of a gunshot wound Saturday morning in Amity.