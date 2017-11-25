Suspect arrested in McMinnville shooting
UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29
A McMinnville man was arrested this afternoon on allegations that he shot another man Saturday evening near Ninth and Hickory streets.
Christopher Ridenour, 29, was booked into Yamhill County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, menacing, being felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. Bail was set at $327,500.
McMinnville police said Ridenour and the victim had known one another prior to their altercation Saturday. They allege that Ridenour pointed a handgun at the victim and shot him in the head, then fled the scene.
The victim, who has not been named, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the ear.
Anyone with information about the case can call detectives at 503-434-7307 or leave a message on the police department's tip line, at 503-434-2337.
------------------------------------------------------------------
Original story, Saturday:
An adult male was the victim of a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to McMinnville police.
Officers and McMinnville Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Northwest Ninth and Hickory streets about 6:40 p.m.
The unidentified victim was stabilized and transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Police did not release any other details, and they continue to investigate the incident.
This was the third shooting incident in Yamhill County this weekend. Two individuals were shot following a confrontation Friday night in Yamhill. An adult male was the victim of a gunshot wound Saturday morning in Amity.
Comments
Ladyrobbi
Not surprising, if authorities would shut down the houses in that area that sell drugs it would stop the frequent traffic that is constantly on that street. There are many small children that play in the area where this shooting happened.
Bill B
How about an update News Register.
Bill B
I don't know about the rest of you, but a shooting in McMinnville is a big deal to me. This is the third day and still no information.
Paul Daquilante
Bill B . . .
We've reported all the information the McMinnville Police Department is releasing at this time.
However, more details will be forthcoming. I'm uncertain, though, regarding a timetable.
Paul Daquilante / reporter
sbagwell
Those of you interested in getting more information from the McMinnville police in a more timely fashion should contact someone over there. We do what we can to pry information loose.
The contrast with the copious information available on the Yamhill shooting speaks for itself.
Steve
Bill B
Done. I just wrote to the chief.
Paul Daquilante
The McMinnville Police Department has issued a release saying more information will go out tomorrow - Friday.
They noted they are confident there is no danger to the public.
Paul Daquilante / reporter
Paul Daquilante
Tomorrow as in Thursday, not Friday.
My error.
Paul Daquilante
Bill B
from MPD:
Shooting in NW McMinnville **update below**
McMinnville Police Dept. - 11/29/17
On Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 6:40 pm McMinnville Police and Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of NW 9th and Hickory Street regarding a male adult who was the victim of a gunshot wound. The male was stabilized at the scene and transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment on his non-life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation and no further details can be released at this time.
update As of 11/29/17 this case is still under active investigation. The McMinnville Police Department anticipates releasing further information on 11/30/17. The Detectives working this case are confident that there is no danger to the public.