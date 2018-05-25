Surveillance footage sought related to assault case

The McMinnville Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with locating video surveillance footage along specific sections of the roadway between McMinnville and the Tualatin area between 2 and 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 12, in connection with the Traci Spurgeon assault case.

Spurgeon, a mother of three who is pregnant, has been hospitalized at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland since she was assaulted. Friends and family members are raising money for her care, and a GoFundMe account has accounted for more than $11,000.

Anyone owning or operating a business, or living along designated sections of roadway, and owning a video surveillance system that clearly records the roadway, is asked to call the department's tipline at 503-434-2337.

It's requested you leave your name, address, phone number and a business name if applicable.

Individuals are asked to take all reasonable steps necessary to preserve the complete section of footage during the 2 to 4 a.m. time frame so arrangements can be made for collection.

These are the sections of roadway the police are interested in viewing:

* Tualatin-Sherwood Highway, between Highway 99W and Interstate 5.

* Highway 99W through Sherwood.

* Highway 99W through Dundee and Newberg.

* Springbrook Road in Newberg, between Highway 99W and Wilsonville Road.

* Newberg-Dundee Bypass, between Highway 99W and 219.

* Highway 99W through Lafayette.

* Highway 18 Bypass / Dayton Bypass, between the south city limits of McMinnville and Highway 99W.

"The targeted area is the path of travel home from work (for the victim)," Capt. Tim Symons said. "We are still working hard to identify a suspect and are hoping that someone might have video to help with that."

He added, "Our detectives have hit all of the obvious locations for video so far and we are hoping someone might have a less conspicuous video system that could provide more than what we’ve already gathered."