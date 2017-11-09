By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Surprise hospital release puts eluder on lam again

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel2828

This just get's weirder and weirder. The thing I find stunning in this article is that apparently "looking down and away" when an officer is looking at you is cause for him to follow you and look for a reason to pull you over. THAT is unsettling. This is America, right?

Joel2828

But on a positive note, at least no one went to the hospital and roughed up a nurse like they did out in Salt Lake City a few months ago.

Lulu

This entire incident has moved into the arena of farce.

tagup

Well, clearly the deputy was correct in his analysis that the guy was sketchy......I would guess there are certain "tells" that an experienced patrol officer can recognize.....

leo

Can you add his photo so we can be watching for him, since he escaped from the hospital without a car. Unless someone came to pick him up. Maybe the hospital needs a lock-up ER room with a guard.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS