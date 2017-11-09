Surprise hospital release puts eluder on lam again
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel2828
This just get's weirder and weirder. The thing I find stunning in this article is that apparently "looking down and away" when an officer is looking at you is cause for him to follow you and look for a reason to pull you over. THAT is unsettling. This is America, right?
Joel2828
But on a positive note, at least no one went to the hospital and roughed up a nurse like they did out in Salt Lake City a few months ago.
Lulu
This entire incident has moved into the arena of farce.
tagup
Well, clearly the deputy was correct in his analysis that the guy was sketchy......I would guess there are certain "tells" that an experienced patrol officer can recognize.....
leo
Can you add his photo so we can be watching for him, since he escaped from the hospital without a car. Unless someone came to pick him up. Maybe the hospital needs a lock-up ER room with a guard.