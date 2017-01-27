By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • January 27, 2017 Tweet

Super-sub Myers helps Pirates blast Hawks, 61-18

Rockne Roll/News-Register## Bethany Shirley pulls in a rebound in the Pirates’ game against the Horizon Christian Hawks at Horizon Community Church in Tualatin. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Sierra Bowlin of Dayton launches a jumper in the Pirates' game against the Horizon Christian Hawks on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Horizon Community Church in Tualatin. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Hailey Myers whips off a pass in the Pirates' game against the Horizon Christian Hawks on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Horizon Community Church in Tualatin.

TUALATIN – Hailey Myers, Dayton’s backup point guard, has provided a steady presence off the bench all season for the Pirates. It was no different during Tuesday’s 61-18 victory over the Horizon Christian Hawks, as she showcased her skills during an extended run of play in the second half.

Standing five feet, two inches, Myers possesses unique court vision for a player of her stature. Rarely does the sophomore commit turnovers. Consistently, she makes effective passes over and around defenders.

Luckily for Dayton, but unfortunate for its opponents, Myers can do far more than pass. When left open, which in Scott Spink’s offense, is often, she has a deadeye from three-point range. In addition, Myers drops a killer crossover which would impress even Pirate alum Jon Hildebrandt aka “Superhandles” of YouTube fame.

On a team featuring ridiculous continuity and only one senior, Myers path to starting is likely blocked until the 2018-19 season, when a group of nine athletes, including all-state point guard Shawnie Spink, will have graduated. However, until then, she will continue directing the show with the second unit, producing assists and breaking the ankles of her hapless defenders.

Against Horizon Christian, Myers dependable play as a substitute highlighted a night in which ten players scored and 12 saw action for Dayton. As a result of the balanced attack, the Hawks were denied an adequate challenge for the result. She dished three assists and outworked athletes six and seven inches taller to collect three rebounds.

Commenting on her team’s victory and her effort, Myers said, “It was really nice to play with all the girls tonight. We’ve been working on our fast break in practice, so for (the substitutes) to come out and play well was great to see.

“Our intensity is always up, no matter what team we are playing; we never play down to our competition,” noted Myers.

Before Myers could see the court, Dayton starters pummeled the home side with flawless execution. Within the first two minutes, the Pirates had opened an 8-0 lead courtesy of Malina Ray’s two buckets, Kalina Rojas dropping in a fast-break lay-in and Gabby Shadden knocking down a baseline jumper.

Shadden drilled a corner three with 4:34 remaining to push the Pirates’ lead to 14-0. Two minutes later, Ray would cash in on a three of her own. With the score an out-of-control 21-0, Coach Spink incorporated his substitutes.

The Hawks would finally open their account with 17 seconds remaining, and the quarter closed with Dayton leading 24-2.

Horizon Christian initiated the scoring in the second, but the Pirates’ plundering continued. Ray found the mark from the baseline, and Spink would collect an offensive rebound and drop in a put back.

With 2:15 on the clock, Spink swished a baseline jump shot and Dayton held a 30-4 edge. Bench players again flooded the court, and the Pirates’ Tate Ashley compiled two consecutive buckets, a lay-in and 14-foot jump shot, to put Dayton up 34-8 at the break.

Spink would hit a straightaway three in the initial moments of the third, introducing a trend of outside shooting for the Pirates. Ray followed Spink’s shot with a trey, and with 4:03 remaining, Jaden Moore connected on a long-distance attempt.

Despite the enormous scoring difference, as Myers mentioned, Dayton’s ferocity didn’t falter. Leading 47-13, several Pirates battled for loose balls and offensive rebounds. Spink benefited from the effort at the 2:49 mark and scored an easy, short jumper on a second chance opportunity.

Entering the final period, the visitors continued their complete control with a 51-13 advantage.

Coach Spink handed his non-starters minutes in the fourth, and they didn’t disappoint. Myers bounced an assist to Chloe Cisneros for an inside finish. Sierra Bowlin notched all seven of her points in the final eight minutes, including a fast-break lay-up off an assist from Moore. Bowlin would close the contest with another open court lay-in to solidify the 61-18 result.

Spink had a quiet near-triple-double, compiling 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Rojas chipped in seven points and a game-high nine rebounds. Ray scored 12 points and dropped three dimes.

Coach Spink, reflecting on the unwavering undertaking by his substitutes, said, “There was no drop-off tonight. Our bench players have been getting a ton of playing time this year; our starters don’t often play in the fourth quarter. It is always good to see everyone on the team get varsity experience, and it’s a reward for their hard work in practice.”

Dayton (18-1, 8-0 WVL) has a date with Taft tonight at home. Tip-off is 6 p.m.