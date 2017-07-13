Rockne Roll/News-Register From left, Sue Buel kitchen manager Karin Nichols serves up lunch to Ronald, 7, and Marjorie Tamber, 9, Wednesday, July 12. Rockne Roll/News-Register## From left, Camila, 7, and Ronaldo Grimaldo, 10, dig into lunch at McMinnville School District summer lunch program Wednesday, July 12, at Sue Buel Elementary School in McMinnville. Rockne Roll/News-Register From left, Marjorie, Ronald, Marian and Georgia Tamber, ages 9, 8, 7 and 7, respectively, sit down to lunch at a McMinnville School District summer lunch program.

By Hannah Jones • Intern • July 13, 2017

Summer meals provide youth with nutrition and routine

Summer food programs are ongoing at schools and parks throughout Yamhill County, providing free lunch, and, at some locations, breakfast, to children under the age of 18.

“It’s a nice opportunity for her to get exposed to other kids because she’s not in school yet,” said Lani Stanturf of her granddaughter, Samantha.

The 3-year-old was enjoying her corn dog and watermelon at Sue Buel Elementary School. “She was so excited to eat at the big kids’ school today,” Stanturf said.

Carly Morgan, who brought her daughter, Kennedy, to lunch at Sue Buel, said the federal free lunch program provides “a good routine for the summer.” Kennedy “gets to see a lot of her friends here,” her mom said.

Karin Nichols, the kitchen manager serving lunch that day, said she would like to see her whole cafeteria filled with children. “I know the need is out there,” she said. Many children miss out on the food they need when school’s not in session, she said.

Nichols served corn dogs, milk and a choice of fruit or vegetables to about 20 youngsters that day. On other days, she said, more than 40 have benefitted from free lunches.

“I know if we don’t support the programs they will go away, and it’s so important to have this,” said Jillian Tamber, who brought her two daughters, Marjorie and Georgia, to lunch.

Sue Buel Elementary will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, through July 30. From July 31 to Aug. 24, lunches will be served at the same time and breakfast will be added from 8:15 to 9 a.m.

Other nutrition locations include:

McMINNVILLE — Meals will be served at several other locations, in addition to Sue Buel:

* Columbus Elementary schools, weekdays through Aug. 24, with breakfast from 8:15 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Grandhaven Elementary schools, weekdays July 31 to Aug. 24, breakfast from 8:15 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Duniway Middle School, weekdays until Aug. 18, with breakfast from 8:10 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* McMinnville Public Library, afternoon snacks from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. through Aug. 18.

LAFAYETTE — Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Joel Perkins Park weekdays through Aug. 18. The McMinnville library bookmobile will visit the park every Wednesday.

CARLTON — Lunch will be served in the upper park from 11:30 a.m. to noon, weekdays until Aug. 18.

DAYTON — Meals will be served at Dayton Junior/ Senior High School through Aug. 1. Breakfast will run from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Park will host free lunches from 12:20 to 1 p.m. through Aug. 18.

WILLAMINA — Lunches will be served Monday through Thursday, through Aug. 17, at three locations: Willamina Elementary from 11 to 11:30 p.m., at Tina Miller Park next to City Hall from noon to 12:30 p.m., and at Raven Loop Park from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Most lunch sites will be closed Monday, Aug. 21, the date of the solar eclipse.