Suicidal subject taken into custody
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel2828
Too bad the OSP couldn't have done this with that Arizona rancher that they gunned down in the snowbank on the side of the road outside of Burns a couple of months ago.
kona
Joel2828, a taser is pretty worthless when the assailant has a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol and screaming at the officers.
Mudstump
Joel2828 - Lavoy Finnicum had repeatedly taunted the police and stated that he would never be taken alive. He ran from the police, tried to run through a police blockade, jumped out of his truck telling officers that they were going to have to kill him, reached for his gun and was killed. No body likes what happened, but he left law enforcement no other option. Unfortunately, the end of his life played out just like he planned.