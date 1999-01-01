Stubberfield Memorial golf tourney set for August 25

Michelbook Country Club’s seventh annual Perry Stubberfield Memorial Golf Tournament tees off Saturday, August 25 at 9 a.m. Registration is now open for interested participants, please contact Ross Peterson at 503-816-9083 for further enquiries.

This event is a four-person best-ball scramble with a shotgun start. Registration is available at $110 a person or $440 per group. Entry fees include golf carts, 18-hole play, prizes, range balls, three raffle tickets, two mulligans, dinner and awards for individual and team scores.

McMinnville High School’s Sports Hall of Fame hosts the golf tournament, under the direction of Peterson. Proceeds help fund the continued costs of awards and the Hall of Fame’s annual program.