State trooper, a Newberg High graduate, wounded in Oregon shootout; suspect killed

Courtesy Oregon State Police##Trooper Nic Cederberg

By STEVEN DUBOIS

Of the Associated Press

PORTLAND — An Oregon State Police trooper was critically wounded and a homicide suspect fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire in suburban Portland, authorities said.

Sgt. David Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff's Office said the incident began late Christmas night, when police in King City found a dead woman after responding to a call about shots being fired.

A suspect identified by police as 30-year-old James Tylka was seen driving away and a chase ensued. It ended with an exchange of gunfire about 20 miles south of Portland.

The wounded trooper, identified by OSP as 32-year-old Nic Cederberg, a 2003 Newberg High School graduate who is stationed at the North Plains Worksite in Washington County, was transported by ground ambulance to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. A Life Flight helicopter could not respond because of fog.

Cederberg was shot multiple times and underwent surgery following his arrival at the hospital.

He is a seven-year OSP veteran and served in the Army.

Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police were involved in the incident. They have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police have not released the name of the woman found dead. The body was at a home that is Tylka's listed address.

Court records indicate Tylka was married and also had an ex-wife.

Court records show Tylka and the ex-wife had several years of disputes regarding custody and child support payments.

The woman filed for immediate temporary custody of their child in September, saying the boy was in danger of potential abuse. The woman said Tylka spoke about suicide in September 2015, drawing a call to police, before leaving town for four months.

She wrote that they agreed to joint custody in May 2016 but he had been acting irrational, impulsive and aggressive, constantly pressuring the boy for updates about what she is doing at home.

The woman wrote that the boy was crying when she picked him up Sept. 5. The boy, she said, told her that Tylka yelled at him and a grandmother.

“I asked him what he meant. (The boy) stated: ‘If I don't tell daddy what you do he yells at me and sends me to the corner. I told him no and he yells until I tell him.’”

A judge denied the request for immediate temporary custody.

Earlier this month, an auto dealer filed a small claim against Tylka, saying he owes $450 for a down payment of a vehicle.

Individuals interested in sending Cederberg well wishes can do so by e-mail - OSPsocial@state.or.us - or general mail - Oregon State Police/attention Trooper Cederberg, 3565 Trelstad Ave. SE, Salem, OR 97317.