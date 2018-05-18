Rockne Roll/News-Register## Sheridan's Ronni VanZant receives her 200m championship from her head coach, Barb Justen. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Ronni VanZant claims the 200m title. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Sheridan's Ronni VanZant wins the girls' 100m final. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Dayton's Aiden Huber captures his first javelin title. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Willamina's Owen Baker earned the para-athlete mixed shot put championship. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Tyler Parr of Amity throws an attempt during the javelin. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Dayton's Shawnie Spink takes out the bar in an attempt during the 3A pole vault. Rockne Roll/News-Register## David Hensley of Willamina competes in the triple jump.

State Track day two: VanZant wins third state championship; Baker, Huber earn titles

EUGENE – Sheridan's Ronni VanZant secured her third state championship, while Owen Baker of Willamina and Aiden Huber of Dayton both earned their first Class 3A titles during today's OSAA State Track and Field Championships held at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene.

VanZant posted a time of 12.66 seconds to defeat the field in the girls' 100m sprint. She then won an impressive third title with a time of 25.87 in the 200m event.

"It's so overwhelming," VanZant said after the 200m. "Crossing the finish line and feeling like I just completed my senior year with three state titles, I can't put anything past that feeling."

Baker, competing in the para-athlete mixed shot put event, won with a final throw of 18 feet, 5.75 inches. The Bulldog junior also placed third in the para-athlete mixed 1,500m race with a time of five minutes, 40.26 seconds. Fellow Willamina para-athlete Colton Keightley placed third in the mixed shot put, and finished sixth in the 400m.

Huber captured the boys' javelin with a final mark of 170 feet. His fellow West Valley League competitor, Tyler Parr of Amity, finished fifth with a personal best of 157'4”.

Amity's 4x100 boys' relay team placed seventh with a time of 45.17 seconds. The squad consisted of Brian Hatch, Jonathan Mather, Sam White and Jaycen Nelson.

Beth Shirley of Dayton finished eighth in the girls' 1,500m event, posting a time of 5:08.10. She also placed eighth in the 800m event with a 2:35.25 clocking.

Dayton's Shawnie Spink cleared a height of eight feet in the girls' pole vault but finished off the podium.

This article will update as results occur.