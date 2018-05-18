Rockne Roll/News-Register## Sheridan's Ronni VanZant wins the girls' 100m final. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Dayton's Aiden Huber captures his first javelin title. Rockne Roll/News-Register## Willamina's Owen Baker earned the para-athlete mixed shot put championship.

By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • May 18, 2018 Tweet

State Track day two: Two down, one to go for VanZant; Baker, Huber add titles

EUGENE – Sheridan's Ronni VanZant secured her second state championship, while Owen Baker of Willamina and Aiden Huber of Dayton both earned their first Class 3A titles during today's OSAA State Track and Field Championships held at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene.

VanZant posted a time of 12.66 seconds to defeat the field in the girls' 100m sprint. She'll go for her third state championship tonight in the 200m sprint.

Baker, competing in the para-athlete mixed shot put event, won with a final throw of 18 feet, 5.75 inches. The Bulldog junior also placed third in the para-athlete mixed 1,500m race with a time of five minutes, 40.26 seconds.

Huber captured the boys' javelin with a final mark of 170 feet. His fellow West Valley League competitor, Tyler Parr of Amity, finished fifth with a personal best of 157'4”.

Amity's 4x100 boys' relay team placed seventh with a time of 45.17 seconds. The squad consisted of Brian Hatch, Jonathan Mather, Sam White and Jaycen Nelson.

Beth Shirley of Dayton finished eighth in the girls' 1,500m event, posting a time of 5:08.10.

Dayton's Shawnie Spink cleared a height of eight feet in the girls' pole vault.

This article will update as results occur.