Starrett winning outright; Kulla, Primozich appear headed for runoff

Stan Promzich, left, and Casey Kulla, right. Mary Starrett Marcus Larson/News-Register##County Commissioner candidate Casey Kulla reacts to the early results with his wife Katie and friends gathered at 3rd Street Pizza on election night.

[Updated 10:20 p.m.]

County Commissioner Mary Starrett appears to have won handily over Position 1 challengers Chelsey Williams and David Wall, for a second term in office.

Starrett held 60.5 percent of the vote, receiving 11,117 votes, in secondary returns, lengths ahead of Williams, at 4,429 votes (24.49 percent), and Wall's 2,682 votes (14.73 percent).

A candidate wins outright if he or she receives more than 50 percent of votes in the primary. Otherwise, the top two candidates continue to a runoff in the November general election.

That means the race is likely over for Starrett, although not for her colleague, Stan Primozich.

Primozich held a lead of 33.08 percent with 6,018 votes late Tuesday for Position 3, just ahead of leading challenger Casey Kulla at 31.91, or 5,805 votes.

Primozich is seeking a second term in the county commissioner's seat after nearly three decades of service on the McMinnville School Board. Kulla is an organic vegetable and marijuana farmer seeking a new career in law and politics.

The pair were well ahead of the remaining challengers, Jason Yates, a pest control specialist who ran for Congress in 2014 as the Republican nominee, with 3,930 votes, or 21.6 percent; and Josh Rojas, care coordinator and employee union president at the county, with 2,396 votes, or 13.17 percent. Write-ins garnered 43 votes.

That's likely to send Primozich and Kulla to a runoff in the November general.

Primozich has spent nearly 30 years in local public service, and hopes to extend that track record. He spent 24 years on the McMinnville School Board, four on the Oregon School Boards Association and 25 years on the St. James Administrative Council.

Casey Kulla, best known for the Grand Island farm Oakhill Organics that he runs with wife Katie, hopes to trade in dirt and plants for law and politics. With a master’s degree in science from Western Washington University, Kulla says he is well-poised to make fact-based decisions about county issues.

Starrett, a former television personality, is aligned with Oregon Right To Life and gun rights. Locally, she has focused on issues including foster care, trying to reform property tax foreclosure and affordable housing. She has also staunchly opposed the proposed Yamhelas Westsider Trail.

Turnout was at just 28.4 percent after the first results.