Starrett’s commitment deserves a re-election

It isn’t often we find ourselves aligned with Oregon Right to Life, the Oregon Firearms Federation, Oregonians in Action, the Taxpayer Association of Oregon and other outfits of such pronounced conservative bent. We can ordinarily be found hugging the moderate middle.

We are, in fact, opting to join them in endorsing the re-election campaign of Yamhill County Commissioner Mary Starrett. But we are taking that step despite — not because of — a personal political heritage hewing to the far right end of the spectrum, where the Constitution Party holds forth.

Starrett may emulate Ayn Rand on hot-button issues on the national level, but she more closely reflects Mother Teresa in her stewardship of health, welfare and social service programs on the county level.

She is deeply invested in the county’s foster care, addiction recovery, troubled youth and homeless outreach programs. While she rarely seems to see government as part of the solution nationally, she clearly sees it as part of the answer locally, working in partnership with both faith-based and secular nonprofits to stretch taxpayer dollars further.

One of the things she touts on her campaign website is “working with YCAP’s Youth Outreach to bring a drop-in center and youth transition program to include housing, job training, continuing education and support services to McMinnville.” That’s something her liberal-leaning predecessor, McMinnville Habitat for Humanity Director Mary Stern, could embrace with equal enthusiasm.

When Starrett challenged Stern in 2010, we were afraid she would eschew nitty gritty work in the trenches for national political posturing, that she was more interested in promoting her ideology providing good government. So we were relieved when she lost.

We were no more enamored of her candidacy in 2014, when term limits forced Stern to step down. We called her opponent, public services’ veteran Debra Bridges, “a clear choice” in the race.

We also harbored concern post-election when Starrett was awarded the county’s health and human services portfolio. We felt that’s the arena in which her hawkish social issue views might create the most havoc.

But she has committed heart and soul to her duties during her four-year tenure. No one on the board has displayed a greater allegiance to hard work, ethical conduct and official transparency.

We take strong exception to her Yamhelas Westsider Trail opposition, which we consider ill-founded and overly strident. And we were dismayed when she couldn’t resist signing on, early in her term, to a couple of pointless resolutions embracing her conservative ideology.

Overall, though, the former Portland media personality has performed admirably. She has vastly exceeded our expectations. In the process, she has earned our endorsement for re-election.

Starrett has drawn two challengers — affable local gadfly David Wall, who is running no discernible campaign, and earnest social issues advocate Chelsey Williams, who is mounting a low-cost grassroots bid.

Williams is sincere and well-meaning, but seems seriously outgunned in this race. We feel Starrett turned in the kind of performance that’s earned her another term on the job.