Starrett faces two challengers for Position 3
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Megan
Folks, fix your headline. Mary Starrett holds Position 3 currently.
http://newsregister.com/article?articleTitle=three-vying-for-commission-seat-in-position-one--1525139018--29481--1home-news