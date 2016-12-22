St. Barnabas reaches out to first responders

The McMinnville fire and police departments and the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office will be the recipients of food trays, other holiday goodies and refreshments today, Saturday and Christmas Day, courtesy of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

"It's our way of thanking and showing our appreciation to our first responders," said Church Sexton Gavin Glasson, who noted many members of the departments work on those days and can't spend the holiday time with their families.

This is the first year the church has reached out to local first responders in such a fashion during the holiday season, and he said the goal is to make this an annual activity.

The McMinnville office of the Oregon State Police is also invited to particiapte. Troopers can do so by going to either the McMinnville Police Department or sheriff's office.

Anyone wishing to make a donation of food that will be passed along to the first responders should call the church office at 503-472-5831 before 3 p.m. today and Friday.