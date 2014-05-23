Sports fan: How do Portland Trailblazers get to next level?
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Don Dix
Mo Williams has decided to try the market. That doesn't mean he won't be back, but since he led the league in assists from the bench, he might receive a nice offer from another team.
Leonard shows promise, yet he is still learning. The upside he is just 21. Let's remember LaMarcus when he was drafted. Thin, somewhat timid, and not quite confident in his physical abilities. Aldridge is now arguably the best true power forward in the league. Myers has the natural physical talent, so it appears up to him how far he can take it. Joel Freeland may be at his pinnacle (27), so it isn't likely he will fill an important role in the future.
The biggest mistakes the Blazers could make would be trading Mathews or Batum. Nic is one of the smoothest small forwards -- great instincts, long body, tremendous range, and an ultimate team player.
Wesley Mathews might be missed most if he were to go. He is the guy who will take any challenge to a personal level. And, in my opinion, is the heart of this team's desire. Simply put, he has no quit.
This team is young, and they display that youth in many ways, some not so productive. But collectively, these guys play basketball the right way -- for each other. Individual stats seem to mean very little to this group. Several 'color commentators' ( Reggie Miller, Steve Kerr, Stan Van Gundy) have made lists of NBA teams they enjoyed watching this year, and Portland is near the top of each. I must agree. The Trailblazers are a breath of fresh air compared to the selfish me, me, me attitude so frequently on display in this league. Portland doesn't need the Kobes or Westbrooks. They only need a bit of patience to allow some of the youngsters to mature into their roles.