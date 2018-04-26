Solar rejection: Commissioners vote to bar arrays on high class soils
Comments
bonnybedlam
I get that some people find the solar arrays ugly and don't want to look at them, but how does having one across the road drive owls out of your barn? What's the connection there? I'm also not seeing how the destruction of farmland that drove away the owls simultaneously attracts more rodents. Maybe now that the owls are gone they can get some cats?
Soil compaction seems like a weak argument, too. In addition to the excellent point about nurseries graveling most of their land and leaving other chunks bare earth or covered in plastic, there's literally all of the other paving and building extending in every direction. I still remember when we didn't have Walmart or Winco--just a K-Mart and a big empty field. And turkey farms at the south end of town instead of Lowe's, an RV dealership, Washington Roofing, the County Museum... Suffice to say, solar arrays are about the least destructive thing we've put up lately and the protests sound a lot more political than agricultural.