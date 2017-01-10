Snow piles up; schools cancel classes

Submitted by Ethel Sorensen## The back entrance to the HIllside campus from Hill Road covered in snow. Submit snow/ice photos for the N-R's online community photo gallery to news@newsregister.com.

What the National Weather Service is calling a "complex low pressure system" is bringing more snow than originally expected to the valley floor.

Between six and 12 inches of snow will accumulate through the winter storm warning in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday, with heavier amounts in higher elevation on the west side of the valley.

Eight to 12 inches fell overnight in the Portland area. Chains are required on all vehicles in the Portland area, according to the Oregon State Police.

The agency's advice to motorists is, "Driving is treacherous! Work from home again today."

As heavy snow fell in the Yamhill Valley late Tuesday, and with below-freezing temperatures forecast overnight, schools and services began announcing delays or closures.

Wednesday's school district announcements:

* Amity: Closed.

* Dayton: Closed.

* Gaston: Closed.

* McMinnville: Closed, all activities canceled.

* Newberg: Closed.

* Perrydale: Closed, all activities canceled.

* Sheridan: Closed, all activities canceled.

* Western Mennonite: Two hours late. Visit the school's website for adjusted final examination schedule.

* Willamina: Closed.

* Yamhill-Carlton: Closed, all evening activities canceled.

Other educational programs:

* Chemeketa Community College: Classes canceled.

* George Fox University: Newberg campus opening at noon. Check for updates. Portland/Salem centers, classes canceled.

* Grand Ronde Head Start Preschool: Canceled.

* Head Start of Yamhill County: Morning and afternoon classes canceled.

* Linfield College: McMinnville campus opens at noon, Portland campus closed.

* Portland Community College: Classes canceled.

Other services and organizations:

* Virginia Garcia Clinic: Closed.

* Wheatland Ferry: Closed due to high river levels.

* Lafayette City Hall is closed. To reach the city Public Works Department, call 971-237-2515.

* Yamhill Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution: Meeting canceled.

* Yamhill County Fair Board meeting for today has been canceled.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service forecast:

Wednesday: Snow showers likely, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. High near 31. East/northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 p.m., mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Low around 24, calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, high near 32, north/northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m., partly cloudy, low around 18, light north wind.

Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 33.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.

Saturday night: Slight chance of rain, mostly cloudy, low around 28.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain, partly sunny, high near 40.

Sunday night: Chance of rain, mostly cloudy, low around 33.