Snow, ice still make some roads slick; some schools plan late openings Thursday

Snow and ice are still making some Yamhill County roads slick and drivers should continue to use caution, according to the National Weather Service and Oregon State Police.

NWS is predicting overnight lows well below freezing, dropping to 22 degrees in some places. There's a slight chance of snow overnight, as well.

Some school districts are planning late openings Thursday after being closed today due to heavy snowfall across the county. Changes announced thus far include:

* Gaston School District: Closed Thursday.

* Willamina School District: Opening two hours late Thursday.

* Yamhill-Carlton School District: Opening two hours late Thursday.

* Portland Community College: Closed Thursday, including the Newberg campus.

Other services:

* Virginia Garcia Clinic: Reopening at 10 a.m. Thursday.

* Wheatland Ferry: Remains closed due to high river levels.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service is forecasting:

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 p.m., mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Low around 24, calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, high near 32, north/northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m., partly cloudy, low around 18, light north wind.

Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 33.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.

Saturday night: Slight chance of rain, mostly cloudy, low around 28.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain, partly sunny, high near 40.

Sunday night: Chance of rain, mostly cloudy, low around 33.