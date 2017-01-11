Snow, ice still make roads slick; some schools to close or open late Thursday

Snow and ice are still making some Yamhill County roads slick and drivers should continue to use caution, according to the National Weather Service and Oregon State Police.

NWS is predicting overnight lows well below freezing, dropping to 22 degrees in some places. There's a slight chance of snow overnight, as well.

Some school districts are planning late openings Thursday after being closed today due to heavy snowfall across the county. Others will remain closed for a second day. Changes announced thus far include:

* Amity School District: Opening on time, buses on snow routes.

* Dayton School District: Closed Thursday. Makeathon rescheduled for Feb. 4.

* Gaston School District: Closed Thursday.

* McMinnville School District: Opening two hours late Thursday.

* Newberg School District: Opening two hours late Thursday.

* Perrydale School: Opening two hours late.

* Sheridan School District: Opening two hours late Thursday.

* Willamina School District: Opening two hours late Thursday.

* Yamhill-Carlton School District: Opening two hours late Thursday.

* Linfield College: McMinnville campus will be open Thursday.

* Portland Community College: Closed Thursday, including the Newberg campus.

Other services:

* Head Start of Yamhill County: No morning classes Thursday. Decision about afternoon classes will be made by 10 a.m.

* Virginia Garcia Clinic:Closed Thursday (originally planned to open late).

* Wheatland Ferry: Remains closed due to high river levels.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service is forecasting:

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 p.m., mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Low around 24, calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, high near 32, north/northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m., partly cloudy, low around 18, light north wind.

Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 33.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.

Saturday night: Slight chance of rain, mostly cloudy, low around 28.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain, partly sunny, high near 40.

Sunday night: Chance of rain, mostly cloudy, low around 33.