Snow, ice still make roads slick; some schools opened late

Snow and ice are still making some Yamhill County roads slick and drivers should continue to use caution, according to the National Weather Service and Oregon State Police.

NWS predicted overnight lows well below freezing, dropping to 22 degrees in some places.

Some school districts are planning late openings today after being closed Wednesday due to heavy snowfall across the county. Others will remain closed for a second day.

Amity schools opened on time, but Dayton and Gaston remained closed all day. McMinnville, Newberg, Perrydale, Sheridan, Western Mennonite, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton opened late this morning.

Linfield College is open, as is George Fox in Newberg, which started two hours late. Portland Community College's Newberg campus is closed.

Head Start canceled morning classes, but is open as usual this afternoon.

The Virginia Garcia clinic is closed.

The Wheatland Ferry is closed because of high river levels.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service is forecasting:

Today: Sunny, high near 31, north wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m., partly cloudy, low around 18, north wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening.

Friday: Patchy freezing fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 32, north wind about 6 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24, light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 36, calm wind.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.