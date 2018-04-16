Sloppy recycling leads to item ban, market chaos
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
carolsm
Recology, you say "keep plastic bags out of the recycling cart and do not put items for recycling in plastic bags", and yet on your own website listing what can be recycled (https://41k4p01v6nzq13r4y42jb9xv-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Burien_SG_BUR_POSTER_Comm_REC_8.5x11_PQ.pdf), you show "bagged plastic bags" with a nice photo of a tied grocery-store-type plastic bag. Which is it?
Nicole Montesano
Carolsm, That is the poster for Burien, Washington; I do not know whether Recology plans to make similar changes there. Here is the link to the one for Yamhill and Polk counties: https://41k4p01v6nzq13r4y42jb9xv-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/RWO-RecyclePoster2018.pdf
bonnybedlam
"Milk, juice, soup and other cartons..."
I'm confused by the language here. Does this mean paper/cardboard containers usually referred to as cartons, or the plastic jugs that most people buy milk in? Or both?
Nicole Montesano
Bonnyb, it means the paper/cardboard containers. Plastic jugs will still be allowed.