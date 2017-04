Sign-up for senior golf group

Golfers 55 and over are invited to join the senior men’s golf group at the Bayou Golf Course.

The Men’s group plays at Chahalem Glen in Newberg each Monday, Cross Creek in Dallas on Wednesday’s and the Bayou on Friday.

Play begins April 10 at Chehalem Glen. Applications are available at the Bayou club house.

a welcome anyone interested to come and join us as a guest. We have a lot of fun playing golf all summer long.