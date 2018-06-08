By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • June 8, 2018 Tweet

Showers, rainbow greet Mac High graduates

Marcus Larson/News-Register##McMinnville High School graduate Dylan Huber waves the class of 2018 flag from side to side as his fellow grads let the hats fly at the conclusion of the ceremony Friday night.

Though showers fell from time to time, a rainbow came out Friday night as McMinnville High School teachers and administrators handed diplomas to about students -- Mac High's biggest-ever class.

Seniors donned plastic rain gear as they took their seats in Wortman Stadium, following an entrance march to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance." But they removed the gear before walking onto the stage to receive their certificates, hugs and high-fives.

Family celebrations erupted here and there in the grandstand as names were called.

"Dawson! Way to go, Dawson!" relatives shouted as Dawson Chase accepted his diploma. His mother, 1996 Mac High graduate Melinda Richards added with pride, "That's my baby!"

Principal Tony Vicknair said the Class of 2018 showed "phenomenal" leadership. The class showed grace despite the turmoil of the year, he said, noting that students had to deal with construction as they attended classes and took their finals.

"I've been watching you grow up. It's been great to be part of your senior year," said the principal, whose son, Grant Vicknair, was amongst the graduates.

Vicknair announced the winners of the professional/technical excellence award, Karissa Olsen, and academic excellence award, Leslie Wallace. He noted that 62 members of the class qualified for honors diplomas, 335 received pathway endorsements and 135 had grade point averages of 3.5 or better.

And he said 160 of the graduates earned 24 or more college credits apiece while in high school. Riley Yoder earned 70, and Katelynn Gregory earned 74.

He also made note of numerous outstanding performances by members of the class, including a state swimming championship won by Gary Sutton in the 50-meter freestyle. And he thanked the Bruin and its editor, Diana Denney, for having "challenged us and made us think."

In addition to celebrating the Class of 2018, the principal honored two retiring staff members, Michael Roberson and Faye Laughlin.

Three of the 12 valedictorians -- Kevin Chang, Natalia Rentsch and Diana Denney -- addressed their classmates. Several graduating seniors joined the Symphonic Choir and Symphonic Bands for final musical performances.

Graduates gave a standing ovation -- appropriately -- to Colton Craver as he stepped from his wheelchair and crossed the stage on crutches. It was the first time students had seen him walk, Craver said. He'd been practicing for years, but kept his plan a secret until the moment he stood up.