Shots fired on Third Street, suspect in custody

Nathan Adam Scates

Just before midnight on Friday, McMinnville Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of N.E. Third Street and Ford Street.

Multiple shots were fired and a female victim was struck a single time in the thigh by a round, according to Capt. Tim Symons. He identified the shooter as Nathan Adam Scates, 37, of Lake Oswego.

The victim was transported to Willamette Valley Medial Center, where she was treated and released.

Scates was apprehended a few blocks from the scene and lodged at the Yamhill County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with one count each of third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts each of menacing and reckless endangering.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the McMinnville Police Department anonymous tip line at 503-434-2337.