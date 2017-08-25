News-Register file photo

Sheriff Tim Svenson: Moving the office forward

The duties of the office of sheriff are far-reaching—from overseeing patrols and investigations throughout the county to managing the jail, as well as implementing a range of civil responsibilities. As sheriff, I take each and every one of these responsibilities extremely seriously. Ultimately, I am accountable for everything that happens on my watch.

The two deaths that occurred in the Yamhill County Jail will forever be a source of deep concern and regret for me. There is nothing I can say that will recover lives lost or make right the actions that contributed to these tragedies.

As your sheriff, I owe this county no less than to stand before its citizens and take full responsibility for the events that occurred on those terrible days.

I am further responsible for taking steps designed to correct the actions and omissions I determine to have contributed to these and any other negative outcomes within my jail and in any other area of my responsibility. I appreciate that the editorial staff of the News-Register has given me this opportunity to share my thinking and my plans going forward. In so doing I assure the citizens of Yamhill County that I make no excuses; I hear their concerns and I am committed to addressing all issues unflinchingly. The buck, as they say, stops here.

First, I would report I demoted each of the sergeants on duty at the time of the incidents leading to the two separate deaths that have been reported. I initiated a thorough review of jail procedures and policies with a critical eye to identifying areas for improvement that will ensure greater inmate safety. I secured funding from the commissioners to improve the jail medical coverage and ensure 24/7 availability of medical consultation to guide staff in addressing the range of inmates’ health concerns.

I implemented procedural improvements designed to assist jail personnel with triaging inmates both for physical and mental health issues. I am continuing to work on a plan to restructure my command staff is designed to assure that I assign commanders to areas that support their strengths, expand their knowledge base and motivate their best performance.

I am in the process of initiating a thorough outside review of all jail operations. Upon completion, I will make the recommendations from this review available to all citizens. My goal here, of course, is to identify areas for improvement, to adopt best practices in all aspects of jail operation and to assure our citizens that these facilities are being operated with the highest degree of professionalism.

Transparency and citizen input into all areas of the operations of the sheriff’s office is a priority for me. To that end, I am in the process of developing a Citizens’ Advisory Board. I will call upon citizens representing all regions of the county and all personal and professional backgrounds. I will seek their counsel and will encourage the board to advise on matters of concern.

I continue to view the opportunity to serve as Yamhill County sheriff as the highest privilege of my professional life. I cannot predict what issues may arise in the future. I can only promise the citizens of Yamhill County that I will stand up and own up when mistakes are made. I will identify needed improvements and demand the highest levels of professionalism from all those under my command and from me. I will listen to citizens and respond openly, swiftly and professionally to their concerns.