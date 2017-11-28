Sheridan School District resolves threat situation

SHERIDAN - The Sheridan School District found written graffiti in two locations on school property Monday that indicated a possible threat at the high school, according to Superintendent Steve Sugg.

He said the appropriate parties were notified and a student was identified.

Classes were held as scheduled Tuesday, and there is no continued threat to students or staff, Sugg said.

Some parents responded to word of the threat by keeping their children home from school Tuesday. The district supported that decision, but asked parents to notify the high school that their child would be absent.