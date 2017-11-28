Sheridan School District acknowledges threat

SHERIDAN - The Sheridan School District has acknowledged receiving a "written threat" directed to the high school Tuesday.

In part, Superintendent Steve Sugg posted the following Monday to parents, staff and students on the district's Facebook page:

"We are taking this threat seriously and are proactively investigating. We believe campus will be safe tomorrow. We have contacted the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and will have extra security on hand at Sheridan High School tomorrow as a precaution. As always, we want you to know student and staff safety are our highest priority."

Some parents responded to the post by saying they are keeping their children home from school. The district would like those parents to notify the high school that their child will be absent.