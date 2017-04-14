Sheridan man killed in motorcycle crash; McMinnville resident charged

Photo courtesy Oregon State Police##A Sheridan man was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash on Highway 22 in Polk County. A Toyota Prius, similar to this one, was reportedly stolen out of Lincoln County and found ablaze Friday morning in Rickreall. Brenden Duck

A McMinnville resident has been charged in connection with the alleged hit-and-run death of a Sheridan motorcyclist early Friday morning.

Oregon State Police Lt. Fred Testa, who oversees the McMinnville patrol office, identified the suspect as Brenden James Duck, 19.

He has been charged with one count each of first-degree criminal mischief, criminally negligent homicide, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Duck is lodged in the Polk County Jail in Dallas on $85,000 bail.

OSP gave this account:

About 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to the motorcycle crash that killed James Rudolph Osredkar, 43. It occurred on Highway 22 in Polk County, about 14 miles east of the Highway 18 interchange.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, troopers received a report of a vehicle fire on Ford Street in Rickreall. They determined the involved Toyota Prius was stolen out of Lincoln County early last week.

Evidence at the crash scene linked the stolen vehicle to the crash. The preliminary investigation has determined that the Prius was responsible for causing the crash and was later set afire, according to Testa.

Duck was taken into custody Monday morning in McMinnville with the help of a canine officer and dog from the Tigard Police Department.

Four individuals have been identified as persons of interest in the two incidents. They are Makayla C. Aldeguer, 23; Jessica M. Jaeger, 19, and Michala Ann Brown, 22. Aldeguer and Brown are from McMinnville. Jaeger is from Sheridan.

Brown has been taken into custody and is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail on a probation violation. However, only Duck is currently facing charges at this time related to the two incidents, Testa said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call OSP dispatch at 1-800-452-7888.

Osredkar is survived by his wife, Sara, and four children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the family. It can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/james-ozredkar-memorial .