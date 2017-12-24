December 24, 2017 Tweet

Shawn Rollins

Landfill decision stinks:

The McMinnville City Council's decision to truck our garbage 87 miles away to an out-of-state landfill is asinine and a carbon-footprint monster, especially when we have a landfill three miles away.

The decision needs to be reviewed, possibly from a legal perspective. We would like to know why, as citizens of McMinnville, it was not voted on by the people? I am paying the bill, so why don't I get to vote?

The reason why no McMinnville citizens appeared at the council meeting to protest the decision is simple. We all have lives and families and don't have time to virtue signal like the people who want to make McMinnville the new Lake Oswego (where the poor need not apply).

We have piles of compost located in the middle of town that stinks beyond belief at certain times of the day and night. Everybody does their best to blame the landfill. Now we can add the garbage stench to it. Who will get the blame for that?

The unfortunate result of this decision is going to affect the citizens, businesses and schools who will, in turn, have to pay one of the highest garbage rates in the state. The saddest part of all is that used to have courageous leadership in the city that brought out the best in poeople, ideas and solutions.

The city council is supposed to look out for the well-being and concerns of its citizens. Instead, it is rolling out the red carpet for the people who live in the county (not even in the city) who spew threats and false information but will ultimately be pacified by this outcome.

