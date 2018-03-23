Sex abuser walks away after plea deal
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
TTT
This is sickening. Yet another indicator that our society and even our town is too meek to punish those that have permanently harmed and altered the lives of the innocent.
Lulu
He looks like a real pillar of society. Way to go, Collins...
Java
Shocked, saddened, and disgusted by this. Sorry for the victims; hopefully they have been able to move on and will be able to continue to.
Judy Williamson
For all your comments on here about Mr Hanson and his appearance, a Real Pillar of Society and so forth Don't judge a man by how he looks ! This man whether he was or was not guilty You don't know him personally ! John was a Hard working man for years and years and all thru these years he has battled Cancer thru out his body and much more adverse things in his life. God knows all about this man and He also knows about your sins as well ! Don't throw stones from your glass windows and Judge not least You Be Judged . Pray for all of those who are involved and yourself as well you need it
Lulu
Judy, I believe the saying is "people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones." Let's at least strive for some accuracy. This piece of crap ruined at least two lives (wouldn't I love to read those illiterate "apology" letters); how many more victims never came forward? The only action I wish justice would take is send this slithering creep back under a slimy rock to live out his remaining miserable days with the rest of the underbelly of society. If you, Judy, represent Christianity, count me out.