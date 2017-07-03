Serious multi-vehicle crash blocks 99W at Durham Lane, south of McMinnville

Update: 4:20 p.m.

Highway 99W south of McMinnville remains closed in the wake of a fatal crash at the intersection with Durham Lane. The highway is expected to remain closed for an indefinite period as responders continue to work in the area.

The 2 p.m. crash involved multiple vehicles, and resulted in several people being transported to area hospitals by Life Flight helicopter and by ambulance.

Traffic is being detoured off 99W. Southbound traffic is being routed onto Highway 18 at the south end of McMinnville. Northbound traffic is being routed onto Highway 233 just north of Amity. Choose another route if possible.

***

A wreck is blocking Highway 99W south of McMinnville at Durham Lane. Medics and law enforcement personnel are on the way.

Four vehicles are involved in the 2:05 p.m. wreck. One is one its side.

Several people may be hurt, and at least four are trapped in a vehicle, callers to Yamhill County Dispatch say. Two Life Flight helicopters have been ordered, along with land ambulances.

Traffic is being detoured off 99W. Southbound traffic is being routed onto Highway 18 at the south end of McMinnville. Northbound traffic is being routed onto Highway 233 just north of Amity.

Watch for emergency vehicles if you're in the area. Choose another route if possible.