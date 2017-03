Senior bowling results

Walnut City Lanes

Mixed League

Senior Citizens League:

March 7, 2017:

TEAM

High game scratch: No Names, 670

High series scratch: No Names, 1927.

MEN

High game scratch: Darle Lacey, 225; Larry Malay, 220; Paul Green, 211; Mike Roberson, 205.

High series scratch: Larry Malay, 582; Paul Green, 538; Gordon Winter, 529; Duane Qualey, 526.

WOMEN

High game scratch: Judy Freeman, 176; Sally Fields, 162; Darlene Taskinen, 154; Susan Means, 149.

High series scratch: Judy Freeman, 478; Susan Means, 443; Darlene Taskinen, 415; Bonnie Jepson, 411.

Thursday Senior League:

March 9, 2017:

TEAM

High game scratch: The Contenders, 665.

High series scratch: Bass Hill Vineyards, 1885.

MEN

High game scratch: Larry Malay, 245; Gene Langue, 225; Joe Aspromonte, 202; Phil Dorn, 202.

High series scratch: Larry Malay, 598; Phil Dorn, 596; Joe Aspromonte, 552; Gene Langue, 519.

WOMEN

High game scratch: Carol Shepko, 180; Jacci Reed, 179; Dee Thommes, 178; Barbara Bass, 169.

High series scratch: Jacci Reed, 475; Carol Shepko, 466; Dee Thommes, 448; Barbara Bauer, 442.

Additional information: (Star Bowlers of the Day)

Senior Citizens League:

March 7, 2017:

Bowling over Game Average

MEN: Darle Lacey, 225 (99 pins over game average)

WOMEN: Ellen Park, 130 (42 pins over game average)

Bowling over Series Average

MEN: Darle Lacey, 440 (62 pins over series average)

WOMEN: Ellen Park, 324 (60 pins over series average)

Thursday Senior League; March 9, 2017:

Bowling over Game Average

MEN: Larry Malay, 245 (59 pins over game average); Gene Langue, 225 (59 pins over game average)

WOMEN: Dee Thommes, 178 (42 pins over game average)

Bowling over Series Average

MEN: Phil Dorn, 596 (71 pins over series average)

WOMEN: Barbara Bauer, 442 (58 pins over series average)