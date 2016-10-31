By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Senior adds YCCA tech classes to academic schedule

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

DocKat

Good job, Mr.DaSilva. Thank you to Nichole Spearman-Eskelson, Y-CHS Vo-Ag teacher, for working to get this program going. It's great to see these opportunities available for our kids.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS