Senior adds YCCA tech classes to academic schedule
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
DocKat
Good job, Mr.DaSilva. Thank you to Nichole Spearman-Eskelson, Y-CHS Vo-Ag teacher, for working to get this program going. It's great to see these opportunities available for our kids.