Second Winds band to premiere eclipse piece

WILLAMINA — Second Winds, McMinnville’s community band, will premiere a new piece of music about the solar eclipse at a Willamina eclipse party Saturday, Aug. 19. It will run 6 to 8 p.m. in the West Valley Community Campus auditorium.

The concert is one of two planned during Eclipse Weekend in Willamina. The other, 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, will feature An Unquiet Grave and West Valley Shakers.

David P. Miller of Mississippi wrote “Solar Eclipse March,” the piece to be featured in t

e Second Winds concert. His band will introduce it to the world virtually simultaneously in Lexington, Mississippi.

Over the weekend, half a dozen other bands will be playing the piece for the first time in their regions as well, said Mark Williams, who directs Second Winds.

The composer is a friend of Ron Bjork, a saxophone player with Second Winds. Bjork and Miller played in the Air Force Band together.

In addition to “Solar Eclipse March,” Second Winds will play a variety of space- and eclipse-related music. On the program will be the themes from “Star Trek” and “2001, A Space Odyssey,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Moon River,” and the Carpenters’ hit “Top of the World.”

For more information about Second Winds, call 971-261-0752. For more about Willamina’s eclipse events,visit “Willamina Solar Eclipse 2017” on Facebook.