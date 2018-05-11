Marcus Larson / News-Register##The Falls Event Center McMinnville on the Evergreen Aviation Museum campus.

By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • May 11, 2018 Tweet

SEC files complaint against Falls Event Center

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a complaint against The Falls Event Center (TFEC) and founder Steve Down, with accusations of securities fraud involving misrepresentations to potential investors.

The complaint was part of an enforcement package long-negotiated between the SEC and TFEC, including a "consent order" in which TFEC and Down do not admit any wrongdoing.

In response to this week's filing, TFEC has blasted the SEC for filing an accusation of fraud when the company consented only to an admission of negligence. TFEC also issued a statement saying it has withdrawn its agreement to the negotiated consent order because of disagreement with language in the SEC complaint document.

The SEC filing says that Down attracted new investors from 2011 through 2017 by telling them that his event centers were highly profitable, when in fact, they were not, and often were actually losing money.

TFEC owns about half the land and buildings occupied by the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, purchased in 2016 through in a bankruptcy sale. The museum itself is an independent non-profit, with its own board of directors.

“The Falls own accounting records indicate that, from inception through September 2017, the event centers have never been profitable on the basis of generally accepted accounting principles,” the SEC complaint states.

The SEC document was filed Thursday, May 10 in federal court in Utah. On Friday, May 11, federal judge Jill N. Parrish signed an order closing the case, based on an agreement that Down signed with the SEC last December.

In that agreement, Down agreed to pay $150,000, and to stop taking certain alleged actions actions without admitting or denying having committed them. He also agreed not to seek insurance payments or tax credits to cover the cost of the fine.

However, also on Friday, TFEC released a press release saying that it is rescinding its consent order agreement because of SEC language in the complaint. TFEC claimed that the SEC refused to reveal language in the complaint prior to requiring agreement on the less volatile consent order.

Since the judge has already closed the case, it's not clear what effect will be from TFEC's action on Friday.

In the press release, Down said, “We never consented to such allegations listed in the complaint and look forward to defending each and every allegation before a judge. We are outraged by the 'bait and switch' committed by the SEC.”

Another TFEC spokesman called the situation "regulatory abuse." The press release also quotes from a letter released Friday to the SEC from Down's legal firm, which states:

“The complaint is not consistent with your representations to us during our negotiations for the consent decree and is therefore unacceptable to our client. Your refusal to allow us to see a draft of the complaint before Mr. Down agreed to the consent decree suggests to us that you knew Mr. Down would never have agreed to settle this matter had you disclosed what you intended to put in the complaint. We agreed to settle solely on allegations of negligence, whereas you accuse the defendants of 'fraud' throughout the complaint. The complaint is literally a 'death knell' for the events center, and Steve Down's efforts to raise money for businesses, which we assume you know.”

The letter from TFEC said the wording of the complaint also puts the law firm in the position of being a witness, thus disqualifying it from being able to represent Down.

“Once Mr. Down finds new counsel," it states, "we assume he will decide how to proceed from here."

The press release also quoted Down stating, “The Falls will continue to conduct business as usual. We fully intend to preserve our 14 event centers and the hundreds of employees who serve their communities with great venues for family, community and corporate events. This is in no way a 'death knell' to our company despite the recklessness and false allegations by the SEC.”

The SEC complaint states that Down financed the purchase and construction of event centers with loans from private investors, which it obtained “because it was not able to obtain traditional bank financing at lower interest rates.”

According to the complaint, despite repeated representations to investors that the event centers were profitable in 2016, “the company's QuickBooks reflects that all centers had net losses.”

Under a “modified accrual basis” the company was using instead of the GAAP basis, the complaint states, "only two out of the eight centers were profitable.”

Similar misrepresentations occurred in 2017, the SEC document states, despite warnings to Down from his executive team “that his event center model was unsustainable because of the huge amount of mortgage debt on the event centers and because of the tens of millions of dollars of Note principal and accrued interest.”

Sources familiar with federal agency consent order negotiations say it is common for draft agency "complaints" to include strong accusations that are not admitted by the target of agency investigations.