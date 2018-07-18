Search for missing swimmer continues this morning

Divers and other emergency responders are continuing their search today for a missing swimmer in the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry.

Leocadio Sendejas-Sanchez, 68, was reported missing about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Search teams spent several hours at the scene about 200 yards north of the ferry, but suspended the search when darkness fell.

The California man is visiting relatives in Oregon. They were present on the shore when he went missing.

They told law enforcement officials he was trying to swim across the Willamette from the Yamhill County side to the Marion County side. Relatives described him as a good swimmer. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Clackamas County Dive/Rescue had craft on the water Wednesday evening searching for Sendejas-Sanchez.

