March 23, 2018

School bus schedules altered Friday morning

It may be late March, and yes, spring did arrive this week, but Friday morning's inclement weather has forced some Yamhill Valley school districts to alter bus schedules.

The announcements:

* Newberg: Buses 3, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 21, 24, 25, 30, 31 and 32 are on snow routes.

* Yamhill-Carlton: Morning buses, routes 7 and 9, are on snow routes.