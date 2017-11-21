Santa arrives in parade

News-Register file photo##Santa rides in a previous parade. He was in McMinnville Friday for this year's event.

Santa’s Parade, caroling and the Upper City Park tree lighting ceremony launched McMinnville's holiday season Friday.

The parade, starting between 4 and 4:30, lasted longer than its scheduled 30 minutes. The procession of entries traveled Third Street from Johnson to Cowls streets.

Immediately afterward, hundreds of parade watchers walked to the west end of Third Street to view the City Park tree lighting. It was the first time in many years for lighting of the giant Sequoia tree at the entrance to City Park.

Clear, temperate weather greeted parade-goers, who lined downtown sidewalks 3-4 deep in places. It was, many said, the largest crowd in memory at the annual downtown holiday parade.