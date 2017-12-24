Sandra Ponto

December 24, 2017 Tweet

I find it very interesting that the people who criticize others the most are the ones who sit in their chairs all day and contribute nothing to society.

My dad always said that God put us on this earth to be his helpers, and that before you form an opinion, be sure it's the same opinion that God would form. Then if someone questions your opinion, they would actually be questioning God.

He always said to help animals and people in need, to protect the animals from inhumane treatment by humans and to assist humans in hard times. While working at a local hospital for years in collections, I came across many people in hard times.

I spent hundreds of dollars over the years making monthly payments on their accounts to prevent them from going to collections. I also advised them that when they get back on their feet to put 15 percent of their income into savings or retirement to help them in future hard times.

Never get upset because someone criticizes you for showing concern on how to protect or care for an animal or showing concern for someones health. Life is about caring and helping.

