Salem man arrested for allegedly running over two children

SALEM — Police say a Salem man has been arrested for allegedly running over two children with a truck while they played on a sidewalk.

KOIN-TV reports 40-year-old Casper Ankin was backing out of a driveway Wednesday afternoon when police say he struck a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy.

Police say Ankin continued driving the truck and tried to leave the scene. Police located him in a nearby residence.

Police say witnesses told responding officers that bystanders attempted to physically restrain Ankin before he went into the residence.

The children were taken for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Ankin was arrested on investigation of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, assault, and failure to perform the duties of a driver involved in an accident.