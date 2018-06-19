Rollover crash reported on Highway 18

A single-vehicle rollover crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 18 just west of Lafayette Highway.

Another vehicle stopped, picked up the driver and passenger of the vehicle and drove off eastbound on Highway 18, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. Law enforcement officials were provided a description of the second vehicle and the occupants.

Motorists are advised to reduce speeds in the area while the investigation takes place and the scene is cleared.