Robbery reported at credit union

A man robbed OnPoint Credit Union in McMinnville about 5:20 p.m. and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, according to McMinnville police.

Officers are looking for a white male, 40 to 50 years old, about 5-feet 8-inches tall. He is described as being unshaven or having a short beard. He was wearing a black cap and a gray hooded jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Police said the man left the bank, located at 2430 N.E. McDonald Lane, and was last seen on foot on Northeast McDonald Lane.

It's the second bank robbery in McMinnville this month. On Tuesday, January 10, a white man robbed the McMinnville branch of the Chase Bank. He was described as an unshaven man in his 50s or 60s, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing jeans, a black coat with a hood and a black FBI cap. That suspect has yet to be found.

Anyone with information of either robbery is asked to call the McMinnville police tip line, at 503-434-2337.